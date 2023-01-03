Prepare for Jesus’ inevitable second coming or death – Christians urged

Reverend George Bright Gyamfi, Minister-in-Charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ramseyer Congregation, Baakokrom in Koforidua, has advised Christians to remain on the lookout for either the second coming of Jesus Christ or death.

He said death and the second coming of the Saviour Jesus Christ, were inevitable, and that Christians must prepare thoroughly in order not to regret their decisions and acts in the future.

Rev. Gyamfi was preaching on the theme: “Watch” at church service with the congregation being led through a series of praises, adoration, and scripture reading, alone with prayers, as well as preaching.

He encouraged Christians to examine what they see with their eyes, where their legs take them, what they say, what their thoughts are, how they use their time, and to know and be aware of their adversaries.

To be fully prepared for 2023, Rev. Gyamfi said Christians must guard against temptations, control their diet, guard their faith in Jesus Christ, nourish their spirit with the word of God as they feed their body with food, and be their brother’s keeper.

Citing the Bible, he said, “Lot’s wife turned and looked at the burning Sodom and Gomorrah, and she turned into salt,” and added that angels appeared to the shepherds in the field as they watched their sheep at night and disclosed the birth of Jesus Christ to them because they did their work diligently.

He advised Christians to take their work seriously and work diligently, as did the shepherds, to guarantee their success in 2023.