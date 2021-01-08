Reverend Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has called on the leadership of Parliament to take disciplinary actions against members of the House, who exhibited appalling behaviour at the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the election of a Speaker of Parliament.

He said as leaders they ought to behave in a manner which set a standard for others to follow and therefore, leadership must take action to redeem the image of the house of Parliament.

The moderator made the call at a Thanksgiving service organized jointly by the Akyem Abuakwa state and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Kyebi Local Council of churches to celebrate the re-election and successful inauguration of President Akufo-Addo at the Kyebi Presbyterian College of Education on Friday.

He said Ghana had come thus far by the grace of God and every Ghanaian must be grateful for the peace and tranquillity.

Rev. Prof Mante said for Ghana not to be consumed by the coronavirus pandemic was just by the grace of God and not so much of our efforts, adding that “we are not better than the Europeans and the American people who have the expertise and technology so much to their advantage.”

He commended President Akufo-Addo for his show of trust in God, which led him to organize a national prayer for God’s intervention and said there was no doubt that “that singular act has moved God to move in our favour.”