Presbyterian Church Moderator Urges President Akufo-Addo to Sign Anti-Gay Bill Before End of Term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged by Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), to sign the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, before his term in office concludes.

Speaking on Sunday, December 22, 2024, during the launch of the Presbyterian Church’s Bicentennial Anniversary at Osu Castle, Rt. Rev. Dr. Opare Kwakye emphasized the significance of the bill and called on the President to affirm his legacy by approving it.

“The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, for us Presbyterians, having given the bill our support at the time when the church was led by my predecessor, we interpreted this as our birthday gift for this year,” the Moderator said. He further urged President Akufo-Addo to “make our joy complete” by assenting to the bill, ensuring it becomes law in Ghana. “We seek to preserve the values of the African people through the gospel. And we are confident that, Sir, you will do so,” he added.

The bill, which aims to criminalize same-sex relationships and promote traditional family values, has sparked significant debate. It was approved by Ghana’s Parliament on February 28, 2024, and has since been the subject of legal challenges. Critics argue that it infringes on human rights, while supporters, including the Presbyterian Church, view it as a vital safeguard for cultural and moral values.

Despite the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to reject two petitions questioning the constitutionality of the bill, its future remains uncertain. President Akufo-Addo has previously stated that he is awaiting resolutions to all pending legal matters before taking final action on the bill.