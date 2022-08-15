Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary Congregation, to hold Homowo thanksgiving and traditional Service

The Calvary Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Haatso, is set to organize this year’s Homowo Thanksgiving and Traditional Service, in Accra.

The Service, scheduled for August 28, on the theme: “Jesus Christ The Light of The World”, is to enable the church celebrate the Homowo festival, the Christian way.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the church said the Congregation in 2016 as part of its annual traditional service introduced the Homowo thanksgiving traditional Service, and since then has gained prominence and had over the years, been celebrated annually to commemorate the Howomo festival.

It said the main objective of the celebration was to promote ecumenism, social relations, exhibit Ghana’s traditional culture, food, music, drumming, among others and share the word of God with the traditional leaders which forms part of the Church’s ‘Ministry to the Palace’ agenda.

“The service which will be held at the Calvary Congregation, Haatso, seeks to bring together some cross section of government officials, the media, traditional leaders, and all members of the Presbyterian Church, and other churches to fellowship; celebrate the goodness of God in our traditional institutions, learn about our rich cultural traditions, and unite ourselves for the development of our communities.”

The release said the main speaker for the event would be Rev Prof. Philip Tetteh Laryea, Vice Rector of Akrofi Christaller Institute of Mission and Culture, Akropong-Akuapem, and a former minister in charge of the Calvary congregation, Haatso.

“There will be a Mini Durbar after the service, and local drinks and food including ‘kpokpoi’ will be prepared and served after the service. There will also be some traditional and cultural displays as well.”

The release said the Ga Presbytery of the Church earlier in April 2015, introduced the ‘Ministry to the Palace’ programme, which was largely coordinated by the then newly created Haatso District, and hosted chiefs, and elders from Abokobi, Haatso, Sesemi, Kwabenya, Oko-Pillar II, Agbogba, Osu, Teshie, Nungua and a few other traditional leaders from the then Ga West Mission field, at the Abokobi Presby Women Centre.

The programme dubbed “Ministry to the Palace: Encounter with Traditional Institutions”, seeks to appraise the PCG’s theological position on issues of Gospel and Culture engagement; encouraged traditional leaders to work together with the Church leaders to preserve the Ga language; and get chieftaincy institutions to involve the Church in its affairs, especially in the resolution of disputes within the communities and in the enstoolment of traditional leaders.