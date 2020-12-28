The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has organised “Christ Street X’mas Party” for children within Osu Castle Bethlehem Congregation and its environ.

The Party is to encourage the kids to uphold the Christian teaching and faith.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantle, Moderator of the General Assembly, said the Church decided on the location of the first -ever Christ Street X’mas Party because that was where the first Missionaries landed over 190 years ago.

“This year the Church is 192 years and the Headquarters thought it is in place to select this location for the party,” he added.

Rt. Rev. Mante said the Church throughout Ghana and abroad was organising similar exercise concurrently to feed the poor, the hungry and to show their love to the communities they found themselves, especially the children on the street.

Over one thousand congregation throughout the country is doing the same thing – to feed the people and show them some love.

“Jesus is the reason for Christmas…it’s not just about the fun but it’s about the understanding why Jesus came into the world.

“Jesus was born to save us from our sins….that is the plan of God for humanity and so we must seek Jesus, we must allow Jesus into our homes, our hearts and into our communities, into our nation, so that there will be peace, there will be love, so that there can be development, so that we can move on.

“I want to plead with the world that God has a plan for the world and that plan is Jesus…that’s why we celebrate Christmas.”

He said: “Jesus is the Prince of Peace and once the Prince of Peace enters your hearts, your community or nation, there must be peace. So everyone who called himself a Christian in this nation must pursue peace because that is one reason why Jesus was born…His name is Prince of Peace”.

The children were fete with food and drinks amidst music and dancing to tunes and melodies from the Kaneshie Youth Choir.

Each of the kids also took home a pack of educational materials, a Bible and a Christian Literatures.

The Christ Street X’mas Party is going to be an annual affairs to share the love of Christ within communities the Church operates and also to give the best to the people just as Jesus also gives the best to mankind.