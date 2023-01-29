Presbyterian Church of Ghana launches Greater Life Conference

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation, Tema Community Nine, Sunday launched its annual ‘Greater Life Conference’ with a call on Christians to be spiritually rooted in Christ.

The Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, Minister-in-charge of PCG, Redemption, launched the two-weeks conference, on the theme: “Fruitfulness” with Jeremiah 17:5-7 as the anchor scripture.

He said the most important part of Christianity was to have spiritual roots in Christ by abiding in Him.

With such deep spiritual rooting, Christians would be able to stay fresh and be fruitful in all their endeavours.

Rev. Ofoli urged the faithful not to contaminate themselves with the things of the world, reminding them that God has given them a two-way choice between good and bad.

According to him, God’s blessings were on those who obeyed Him and meditated upon His word.

Fruitfulness emanated from creation as God commissioned men to be fruitful right from the beginning.

Rev Ofoli, giving a background of the conference, said it was to help preserve Christian life through spiritual nourishment and abundance.

It also gave Christians the opportunity to reflect on the goodness of God in their life for the past year while focusing on His grace to achieve their resolutions for the year.

The Greater Life Conference would provide the Church the opportunity to bring people to the saving knowledge of Christ.