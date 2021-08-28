Presbyterian Church of Ghana supports Koforidua Prisons

The Koforidua District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has donated an amount of GHS3,700.00 to Koforidua Prisons in the New Juaben North Municipality to purchase a new corn mill machine.

This was in response to an appeal made by the officials of the Prisons Service to the Church, sometime last year after the Church had made a similar donation to support the upkeep of inmates.

Reverend Dr Kofi Amfo Akonor, Koforidua District Minister, said the donation formed part of the church’s social responsibility and Christian mandate to help those in need whiles supporting the government’s effort towards the upkeep of the inmates.

He said; “we have a responsibility as a church to help those in need and complement what the government is doing,” and called on the government to consider reviewing the daily upkeep of GH1.30p per prisoner.

The amount is supposed to cover breakfast, lunch, and supper to ensure at least adequate meals for the inmates.

Rev Amfo-Akonor recalled that Jesus had indicated in the scripture that at the end of time, he would ask each and everyone “when I was in prison did you visit me.”

Adding that it was a clear biblical mandate and an indication that Jesus shared in the pain and cared for prisoners and therefore required the same of his followers.

Superintendent Christian Akpotosu-Nartey, who received the items thanked the church for the gesture and called on other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.

He said the Koforidua Prisons had not recorded any COVID-19 case due to the strict adherence to the safety protocols since the pandemic broke in Ghana.