Presbyterian Clergy: Regulate social media usage to promote productive life

The Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete, Director for Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has admonished authorities in charge of communications to regulate social media usage to promote productive life.

Speaking to Ghana news Agency in Tema, Rev. Tete said, the impact of social media on the society today cannot be underestimated; through the means of social media, the world seems to have become globalised, dissemination of information and other activities have become so simple through virtual means.

He added that, other people had taken advantage of these social media platforms to advertise their products, “this same social media platforms, had become a kind of nuisance these days especially in our nation Ghana”.

He said most young people and even older people are indulging in social vices through the usage of social media that calls for a kind of regulation in order to help promote productive life, prevent moral decadence and check the level of nudity that was in the system now.

Rev. Tete said, it was unfortunate that, these social media platforms that were supposed to bring enlightenment, to educate, advertise and bring productivity are being abused by some people.

He added that, these people get on the platforms to show their nude pictures and videos, rain insults and also put up some deeds and actions that do not promote good moral values in the society.

Rev Tete said, in recent times, our social media platforms are flooded with obscene talks, nudity, immoral acts, robbery, guns money rituals, wickedness, fraud, among others.

He said, it was for this reason that he was calling on the government, the authorities in charge of communications, the various social media platform handlers, various mobile networks, NGOs and specific ministries in charge to come out with a kind of regulation or bill to promote the proper use of social media.