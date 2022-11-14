Presbyterian Grace congregation donates blood

The Grace Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, New Aplaku District, in partnership with the Ghana National Blood Service Sunday organised blood donation exercise for the Church members.

The “Health Screening and Blood Donation Day” was to mark the Congregation’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The Rev. Freda Dwomoh Piesie, the Associate Minister of the Church, explained that the exercise was part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility.

“We are doing it as a social responsibility. You know that not all our health problems are spiritual, so we look at both spiritual and physical and again the donors go beyond the church. It does not matter who benefits so far as we are saving lives, it is okay,” Rev. Freda Dwomoh Piesie said.

“We are doing health screening so I am here to do mine. I want to see how my system is, what is happening inside. It is good I donate because it will help my friends who need blood get some to heal themselves and for me, I will get advantage that when it gets to a time I need some, I will get. Because I am a donor I will not suffer,” one madam Victoria Asiedu said.

David, another member, said: “It was painful from the beginning but I felt okay after a while, for now, I am fine. It is not painful that much. It is good I have donated so those who have not done so should make sure they do so.”

Officials from the Blood Bank described the exercise as very successful and urged other churches to consider such outreaches.