PRESEC (Ɔdadeɛ) ‘96 Association Spreads Love with Donation to Ridge Hospital

In a touching gesture of love and compassion, the Ɔdadeɛ ‘96 Association, an alumni group of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), marked Valentine’s Day by donating GHS 74,000 to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital’s Paediatric Department.

The generous contribution, aimed at improving healthcare for children, included GHS 50,000 to cover medical bills for three young patients and GHS 24,000 to purchase a cardiac monitor and replace a broken bench in the unit.

The donation ceremony, held at the hospital, brought together members of the Ɔdadeɛ ‘96 Association, medical staff, and families of the beneficiaries. Emmanuel Kofi Ansah, President of the association, highlighted the significance of giving back to the community, particularly on a day dedicated to love and kindness. “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these young children and their families,” Ansah said. “Our hope is that this act of generosity inspires others to show compassion to those in need.”

The donation comes at a critical time for the hospital’s Paediatric Department, which has been grappling with resource constraints. Dr. Charlyne Kilba, Head of the Department, expressed profound gratitude for the support. “This donation will significantly enhance our ability to provide quality healthcare to our young patients,” she said. “We are deeply thankful to the Ɔdadeɛ ‘96 Association for their commitment to the community.”

The association’s gesture underscores the power of collective action in addressing societal challenges. By stepping in to cover medical expenses and provide essential equipment, the group has not only alleviated the financial burden on struggling families but also strengthened the hospital’s capacity to deliver critical care.

The Ɔdadeɛ ‘96 Association’s Valentine’s Day initiative serves as a reminder that love and kindness can manifest in tangible, life-changing ways. Their generosity has brought hope to families and reinforced the importance of community support in building a healthier, more compassionate society.

As the hospital continues its mission to care for vulnerable children, the impact of this donation will resonate far beyond Valentine’s Day, leaving a lasting legacy of goodwill and solidarity.