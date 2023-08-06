Presec-Legon Chess Team at World Schools Team Championships

The Presbyterian Boys Secondary School Chess team is in Kazakhstan to represent Ghana at the first-ever World Schools Championships which takes place from August 3-8, 2023.

The Championship which is organized by the International Chess Federation is reserved for only school children who love chess and do not belong to chess clubs.

About 400 participants from more than 50 countries are expected to partake in the event.

Emmanuel Frimpong, Boye Ivan Nii Lartey, Amoani Antwi Charles and Malm Jones Nii Kojo are the students representing Ghana and Presec.

The leader of the delegation is the president of the Ghana Chess Association, Philip Ameku, who is an Old Presecan.