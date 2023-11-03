Preserving Wetlands for Sustainable Development: Regional Minister’s Plea

During the commissioning of the Relax City Real Estate Agency’s new offices in Sunyani, Bono Regional Minister Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene emphasized the critical need for responsible urban development and the preservation of Ghana’s precious wetlands.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene passionately called upon real estate developers and the public to recognize the dangers of constructing buildings on waterways and to be educated about the significant risks posed by the destruction of wetlands. She recognized the pressing issue of flooding in Ghana resulting from the destruction of wetlands and called for an end to indiscriminate construction on waterways and wetlands.

In her message, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene explained that wetlands, encompassing flood plains, lakes, and reservoirs, play an instrumental role in mitigating the impact of floods in inland water systems. Moreover, she underscored the various functions that wetland ecosystems, including rivers, lakes, marshes, and rice fields, provide for the well-being and poverty alleviation of communities.

The Regional Minister emphasized the importance of inland fisheries, which serve as a primary source of fish protein for inland communities in developing countries. Wetlands not only provide essential resources but also contribute to the livelihoods of the local population by offering wild game, fruits, grains, and serving as a water source for various purposes, including domestic, industrial, and agricultural use. They are a source of logs, fuelwoods, fodder, medicine, and more.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene called upon real estate developers and the management of Relax City Real Estate Agency to take an active role in protecting wetlands, recognizing that government agencies cannot address this challenge alone. She acknowledged the dream of all Ghanaians to own a home or have access to decent rental accommodation, emphasizing the importance of innovation in modern housing construction.

The Regional Minister stressed the need for real estate agents to use the right materials in their work, as it can enhance the quality of their services and boost customer satisfaction. Using the correct materials not only saves time and money but also contributes to the durability and sustainability of buildings.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene advocated for responsible urban development and the protection of natural resources, particularly invaluable wetlands. These efforts will not only bolster sustainable urban growth but also enhance the well-being of the population, while Relax City Real Estate plays a pivotal role in shaping the real estate landscape in the region.

Mr. Emmanuel Sansa, the Chief Executive Officer of Relax City Real Estate, shared the company’s vision of becoming a leading real estate service provider and a preferred employer for real estate professionals. The company’s goal is to create a community that exudes luxury and relaxation, providing individuals with a serene living space.

Relax City Real Estate offers a range of services, including the purchase and sale of apartments and land, property rental, land documentations, property management, and property development.

The call for collaboration between government agencies, real estate developers, and the public to protect wetlands and promote responsible urban development is crucial for Ghana’s sustainable growth. By recognizing the importance of preserving wetlands and using innovative materials in modern housing construction, Ghana can achieve responsible urban development while safeguarding its nature.