Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    ama

    Presidency of the AfDB: Amadou Hott’s Candidacy Officially Announced

    By: AMA

    Date:

    The Government of Senegal, through the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, proudly announces the official launch of the candidacy of Mr. Amadou Hott for the presidency of the African Development Bank (The “Bank”) Group.

    This official launch ceremony, which marks a major milestone for Senegal’s commitment to pan-African development, will be held on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 4 p.m., at the Terrou-Bi Hotel, under the effective leadership of Her Excellency Mrs. Yassine Fall, Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

    After 60 years of remarkable progress, the African Development Bank has established itself as Africa’s leading development finance institution, thanks to the visionary leadership of its successive presidents. The current presidency, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has also achieved unprecedented results in development impact and capital growth.

    Mr. Amadou Hott strongly contributed to this success under the guidance of Dr. Adesina, first as inaugural vice president of the Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth Complex (2016-2019), and then as Special Presidential Envoy for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (2022-2024).

    With over 25 years of strong and diverse experience, combining investment banking, development banking, sovereign wealth fund management and public policy, Mr. Hott embodies a bold and inclusive vision to address the current and future challenges of the African continent. Former Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation of Senegal (2019-2022), he is a well renowned economist and financial expert with a deep understanding of the issues facing stakeholders, including governments and the private sector.

    Through this nomination, Senegal seeks to contribute to the institution’s mission by proposing a competent, visionary and pragmatic leader who can help accelerate the implementation of Africa’s transformative projects and programs. This initiative further aims to enhance African integration, fostering sustainable and inclusive growth that generates employment while creating broader economic opportunities, with a particular focus on youth and women.

    This official launch aims to :

    1.⁠ ⁠Inform the public about the candidacy of Mr. Amadou Hott and the support of the Government of Senegal.
    2.⁠ ⁠Enhance the candidate’s assets and vision for the Bank.
    3.⁠ ⁠Mobilize national and international support for this major bid

    With this candidacy, Senegal expresses its commitment to actively contribute to Africa’s economic and social transformation while enhancing the African Development Bank’s capacity for driving sustainable prosperity for Africa. The government therefore invites all African and international partners to join in this shared vision of building a strong, united and prosperous continent for current and future generations.

    Previous article
    Centre for CSR West Africa calls on Political Parties to embrace Sustainable Leadership
    Next article
    Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye Expresses Confidence in NPP’s Victory in Upcoming Elections
    AMA
    AMAhttps://amediaagency.com/

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE