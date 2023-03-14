Presidency Partners AGSD-GH To Provide Skills Training For The Youth

The Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH) in collaboration with the Office of the President (Youth Engagement Office) is setting out on the second phase of the Graduate Support Project (GSP) to train additional 500 youth in Soap Making, Snail Farming, Social Media Marketing and Mushroom Farming.

As part of the skills training, additional training will be offered to beneficiaries in financial management, branding and advertising, and basic marketing principles. As well as the provision of start-up support from the Office of the President – Youth Engagement Office.

The pilot phase of the Graduate Support Project was launched a year ago and has so far trained beneficiaries from the Volta Region, Greater Accra Region and Ashanti Region. In addition to the start-up support, beneficiaries from last year’s training who needed extra support to grow their business were selected for various support as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project by the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA).

This year’s training will take place in the Eastern Region on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the All Nations University, Koforidua. Followed by the Central Region and Western Region at a later date. The training programme with its start-up support component is free and comes at no cost to beneficiaries. For further information, kindly contact Desmond Bress-Biney, President, AGSD-GH on 0243765958 or ugagghana@gmail.com.