President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the the resignation from office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin A.B.K. Amidu,

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House said Tuesday.

The statement said the President had taken due note of all matters raised by the special Prosecutor in his letter of resignation, and a detailed response would issued in due course.

Mr Amidu, who was appointed Special Prosecutor by President Akufo-Addo in January 2018, tendered in his resignation to the Office of the President on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Amidu cited backlash on the Corruption Risk Assessment report on the Agyapa Royalty Transaction and other matters as reasons for his resignation, saying his position as the Special Prosecutor was no longer tenable because the independence of his office had not been assured.

The Jubilee House satement said President Akufo-Addo had directed the Chief of Staff to “resolve all outstanding matters consequent upon his resignation.”

It said the President thanked Mr. Amidu for his service to his country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.