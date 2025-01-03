President Akufo-Addo Advocates Cautious Approach to Reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution

In his final State of the Nation Address on January 3, 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the ongoing debate surrounding calls for a review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, urging a measured and deliberate approach to any potential changes.

Reflecting on the Constitution’s 32-year history, Akufo-Addo acknowledged its imperfections but emphasized that no constitution in the world is flawless.

“There is no perfect Constitution anywhere in the world,” the president stated, underscoring that, despite its shortcomings, Ghana’s Constitution has provided a stable foundation for the longest period of uninterrupted democratic governance in the nation’s history. He argued that the Constitution, though not without faults, had served the country well, fostering constitutional, democratic governance since the establishment of the Fourth Republic.

Akufo-Addo cautioned against the belief that any constitutional document could resolve the inherent tensions of the democratic process. “A constitution does not cure the irritations of the democratic process,” he noted, adding that no constitution would fully satisfy those who are unwilling to embrace democratic norms.

In advocating for a careful and thoughtful approach to the debate, the president referenced the Latin saying festina lente, which means “hasten slowly.” He encouraged the public and policymakers to take time in considering the best path forward, emphasizing the importance of patience and thoroughness in reviewing any potential changes to the nation’s guiding legal framework.

Furthermore, Akufo-Addo disclosed that the proposals put forward by the Constitution Review Committee would be handed over to the incoming President-elect for further consideration. He assured the public that the document, which includes both the committee’s proposals and the concerns raised by various stakeholders, would be forwarded to the next administration to guide its decisions as it prepares to assume power.

The president’s measured stance on constitutional reform reflects a balance between acknowledging the document’s shortcomings and valuing the stability it has provided over the past three decades. As Ghana moves forward, Akufo-Addo’s cautious approach suggests that any changes to the Constitution should be pursued with careful consideration and consensus-building.