President Akufo-Addo and Gambaga Witch Camp

Truth Stands! From The City Where Father Bacchus Reigns Supreme in our dear country called Ghana. “For the love of money is the root of all evil.” 1st Timothy 6:10

Fellow Ghanaians, if ever there was a person to have betrayed an entire nation in modern Ghana, it is H.E Akufo-Addo. The gentleman who made waves for more than 3 decades as a human rights lawyer only showed his true colors when he finally became the President of The Republic of Ghana by refusing to sign a bill to disband and ban all witchcamps in the country once and for all.

President Akufo-Addo aided by H.E Bawumia forgot his lifelong works only to help keep peoples’ mothers, sisters and grandmothers in some dastardly run-down prisons called witchcamps littered across the country with the most infamous, deplorable and inhumane of them all located in Gambaga in the North East Region which is the hometown region of our current vice-president and NPP’s presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Respectfully, but quite frankly, the sheer buffoonery exhibited by our dear president H.E Akufo-Addo for refusing to sign the anti-witchcraft bill must be stated bluntly with no caveats. It is buffoonery to accept as human rights in Ghana, a man penetrating the anus of another man but simultaneously refuse as human rights the liberation of peoples’ mothers, grandmothers and sisters from witchcamp penitentiaries.

Our dear president H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and his Familia may see themselves as subjects of the old British empire (SME), forgetting that the British Empire has long collapsed and only survived and still survive on the looted booty stolen from Asanteman and other colonies centuries ago.

Elections 2024

Election ’24 shall be the election where we as Ghanaians finally determine whether to continue with the buffoonery currently perpetrated in the country or take a stand once and for all to say, “NO MAS.” i.e. No More.

Here, we shall be finding out the definition of human rights in the Ghanaian context; whether a man penetrating the anus of another man could be considered human rights not sexual preference or something else whiles liberating poor Ghanaian mothers, grandmothers and sisters in witchcamps doesn’t qualify.

Fellow Ghanaians, the deck is set for the elections. H.E Dr. Bawumia, our current vice president and NPP’s presidential candidate has finally selected Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (NAPO) as his vice-presidential candidate. Soon, they shall be hitting the campaign trail together. Let the action begin.

‘The Battle Is Still the Lord’s;’ ‘IN LUMINE TUO VIDEBIMUS LUMEN,’ translated as “In Thy Light We Shall See Light,” is the motto of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School which is the alma mater of the Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Son of Man); Member of Parliament of North Tongu.

‘For We Walk by Faith Not by Sight; We Are Confident.’ 2 Corinthians 5:7-8a. Happy Republic Day to all Ghanaians worldwide especially the witches.

“All Die Be Die; We Shall Do or Die.”

GYE-NYAME!

By Fiifi Ofori