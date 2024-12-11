President Akufo-Addo Appoints 13-Member Transition Team for Smooth Handover to President-Elect John Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, in compliance with the Presidential (Transition) Act of 2012 (Act 845), appointed a 13-member transition team to collaborate with counterparts from President-elect John Mahama’s side.

This team will work towards ensuring a smooth and efficient transfer of executive authority following the recent election results.

A press release from the presidency, signed by Director of Communication Eugene Arhin on December 10, outlines the members of the team. The team is tasked with overseeing the transition process and ensuring continuity in governance.

The Government side of the Transition Team includes the following high-ranking officials:

Chief of Staff – Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

– Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare Attorney-General – Godfred Yeboah Dame

– Godfred Yeboah Dame Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs – Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

– Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Minister responsible for Finance – Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

– Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Minister responsible for the Interior – Hon. Henry Quartey

– Hon. Henry Quartey Minister responsible for Defence – Hon. Dominic Nitiwul

– Hon. Dominic Nitiwul Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs – Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

– Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Minister responsible for Local Government – Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

– Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah Minister responsible for National Security – Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah

– Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah Head of Civil Service – Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh

– Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh Head of the Local Government Service – Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

– Dr. Nana Ato Arthur Secretary to the Cabinet – Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari

– Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari National Security Coordinator – Mr. Edward Asomani

The team is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 11, 2024, following a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and President-elect Mahama, who will serve as co-chairpersons. In the President’s absence, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare will act as co-chairperson.

Additionally, in line with Section 5 (1) of the Act, the President has appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament, to the Advisory Council. The Chairperson of the Advisory Council will be Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the current Speaker of Parliament.

The Joint Transition Team will play a critical role in ensuring a seamless transition, safeguarding the stability of the nation, and maintaining continuity in governance during the handover process.

President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to facilitating a smooth and peaceful transition, further strengthening Ghana’s democratic framework.

The statement concluded with the assertion that the transition process is central to maintaining the nation’s democratic principles.