The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment and determination to ensure national peace and stability in the run-up to Election 2020.

He, therefore, appealed to traditional authorities to support him to win the December 7 polls and emphasised that Ghana remained a pace-setter and beacon of democracy on the African Continent while lobbying the cooperation and collaboration of traditional authorities to maintain that feat.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he inaugurated the newly re-constituted Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani.

He appealed to the 19-member House of Chiefs to consider, support and vote to retain his government in power to enable him to push the development of the nation to the next level.

President Akufo-Addo said his visit was appropriate to introduce himself to the chiefs as required by tradition before beginning his two-day working visit to the Region.

He indicated the chieftaincy institution remained relevant in the nation’s democratic process and though chiefs were not allowed to engage in active politics, their unparalleled contributions to nation-building could not be over-emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo told the chiefs they had enormous role to play in fighting corruption and social injustices and called on them to help curb outmoded traditional practices and customs inimical to the wellbeing of women and children.

He highlighted some development projects the Government had undertaken in the Region, totalling 817, spread across the Region.

Out of the figure 418 had been completed while the remaining ones were on-going, the President said, and expressed appreciation for their contribution towards the development of the nation.

He later introduced the 12 NPP parliamentary candidates in the Region to the chiefs and appealed for their support to enable them to win the seats.

