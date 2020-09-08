President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday began a five-day working visit to the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

The President is expected to end his visit on Saturday, September 13, 2020. He will inspect construction works on some on-going projects, perform ground breaking ceremonies and inaugurate some of the projects completed by his government in the three regions.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to visit and interact with some Traditional Authorities in the Regions.

Before he arrived at Kajaji, the capital of Sene East District, thousands of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were sighted along the shoulders of the main road of the town to give the President and his entourage a rousing welcome.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some residents of the town mentioned deplorable conditions of the Atebubu-Kwame-Danso-Kajaji-Kwadwokrom road as a major concern which needed to capture the attention of the President.

According to the people, successive governments had failed after promising to put the road into good shape.

They expressed the hope that President Akufo-Addo’s government would reconstruct the road to facilitate easy movement of the people and to enhance economic activities.

The residents added that access to potable drinking water remained another huge challenge in the area and appealed to the government to address that to enhance both their domestic and commercial activities.