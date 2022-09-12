President Akufo-Addo begins Volta region tour today

President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to embark on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region beginning today, Monday, 12 September 2022.

The president is scheduled to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and confer the traditional leader of the area.

Today, he will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He will later depart to Kpeve to inspect works on the eastern corridor road and the Agenda 111 hospital projects in the South Dayi constituency.

The president will also inspect the construction of the steel bridge in Kpando to end the day’s schedule.