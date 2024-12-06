President Akufo-Addo Calls for Peaceful and Dignified Voting Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

Ahead of Ghana’s General Elections on December 7, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to exercise their voting rights in a peaceful and dignified manner.

In a nationwide address on Friday, December 6, he emphasized the importance of maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo urged all citizens to cooperate fully with the Electoral Commission (EC) and the security agencies to ensure that the elections are free from incidents. He stated, “The flame of freedom needs to be protected and constantly refueled. We have a reputation to maintain as a nation of peaceful elections.”

He also encouraged voters to cast their ballots with tolerance and mutual respect, reinforcing the need to protect Ghana’s democratic values during this crucial election period.

Security Measures: Border Closures and Military Support

In a bid to ensure the integrity of the election process, the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, has ordered the temporary closure of all land borders. This closure is effective immediately and will last until 6:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The Ministry has urged citizens and travelers to cooperate with security agencies enforcing this directive.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have begun deploying personnel to assist the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in ensuring election security. A press release from GAF emphasized that their personnel would provide standby support, with no military officers stationed at polling stations. GAF’s role will be purely in support of the police, responding only upon request.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director-General of Public Relations for GAF, reassured the public that the military’s presence should not cause concern, as their aim is to maintain law and order and support the peaceful conduct of the elections. He encouraged all Ghanaians to responsibly exercise their civic duties and cooperate with security personnel to help ensure a smooth electoral process.

With these measures in place, authorities are working to uphold the integrity and peaceful nature of the 2024 elections as Ghanaians prepare to vote for a new president and Members of Parliament.