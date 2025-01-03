President Akufo-Addo Calls for Re-Examination of Police Handling of Post-Election Violence

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, President Nana Akufo-Addo called on the Police administration to reassess its approach to managing post-election violence, acknowledging that the unrest following the December 7 elections could have been better handled.

The outgoing president highlighted the discord that arose after what was widely regarded as a free and fair election, despite New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s swift concession of defeat. Akufo-Addo pointed out that this should not have led to such violence, stressing that the prompt acceptance of the electoral results by the opposition should not embolden supporters to resort to mayhem.

“I say so without prejudice to the excellent job they did in supervising the electoral process itself,” the President noted, underlining the importance of maintaining law and order in the aftermath of elections. He urged the Police to review their methods for addressing similar incidents in future elections, to ensure that post-election periods do not descend into chaos.

Akufo-Addo expressed hope that future elections in Ghana would be characterized by minimal tension and greater civility. “I am hoping that we would soon reach the stage where the unnecessary tensions that are simulated to accompany our elections would disappear, and elections would become simply something that we do, and do without a fuss and with flair,” he remarked.

Additionally, Akufo-Addo praised the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for their efficient handling of the elections in both 2020 and 2024, acknowledging the challenges they faced but commending their overall performance.