President Akufo-Addo Celebrates Ghana’s Democratic Progress and Global Diplomacy at Ministry Commissioning

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marked a significant moment of reflection and pride as he addressed Ghana’s progress both domestically and internationally, underscoring key achievements and offering a hopeful vision for the future of African democracy.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the Ministry of Foreign and Regional Integration’s new office complex annex on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the President praised Ghana’s peaceful electoral process, particularly following the recent election campaign of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The peaceful nature of the electoral process and the gracious concession by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, are powerful reminders that democracy remains the cornerstone of our progress and national unity,” President Akufo-Addo stated. “This moment should serve as a symbol of hope for the rest of the African continent, affirming that the will of the people must always prevail.”

These remarks highlighted Ghana’s reputation for peaceful transitions of power, a testament to the country’s stability in a region often marked by political unrest.

The President also reflected on the accomplishments of his administration, with a special focus on Ghana’s enhanced diplomatic presence on the global stage. He credited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its crucial role in strengthening Ghana’s international relationships.

“During my tenure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instrumental in advancing our diplomatic successes,” President Akufo-Addo noted, acknowledging the hard work of Ghanaian diplomats in building strong global alliances.

He also pointed to Ghana’s successful bids to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum in Accra as major diplomatic milestones, calling them pivotal moments for the country’s standing on the world stage.

“These were defining moments for our nation’s global influence,” he said, emphasizing that these achievements underscore Ghana’s growing influence in Africa and worldwide.