President Akufo-Addo Charges New Universities to Maintain High Standards

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the fourteen university colleges that have recently become full-fledged universities following the receipt of their presidential charters to uphold the high standards that have contributed to their successes.

Speaking at the Jubilee House banquet hall on Thursday, 19 December 2024, after presenting the charters, the President emphasized that these institutions must aim higher and continue to build on their achievements.

“These institutions have shown exceptional resilience and ingenuity in overcoming challenges and embracing opportunities for growth. They represent the diversity of talent and ambition that exist within Ghana’s educational sector,” President Akufo-Addo said. He acknowledged the progress made by these institutions but warned that they must remain vigilant in addressing the challenges ahead, such as rapid technological advancements, the increasing demand for specialized skills, and the need for sustainable funding models.

The President further urged the leadership of these newly chartered universities to embrace their new roles with a renewed sense of purpose, maintaining academic integrity, fostering inclusivity and diversity, and prioritizing the holistic development of students.

Professor Goski Alabi, founder and president of Accra Metropolitan University, speaking on behalf of the fourteen institutions, expressed gratitude to the President for the charters, which she described as a testament to the government’s commitment to quality education. She expressed confidence that the recognition would allow private tertiary institutions to play a more significant role in enhancing Ghana’s tertiary enrollment and advancing the national agenda for accessible, inclusive education in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The 14 Newly Chartered Universities:

Academic City University College (Haatso, Accra) KAAF University College (Fetteh Kakraba) Entrance University College of Health Sciences (Spintex, Accra) Garden City University College (Kenyase, Kumasi) Family Health University College (Teshie, Accra) Ensign Global College (Kpong) Thrivus Institute for Biomedical Science and Technology (Lashibi, Accra) Heritage Christian University College (Amasaman, Accra) University College of Gold Coast (formerly Accra Business School, Spintex, Accra) Knutsford University College (East Legon, Accra) Nobel International Business School (South Legon, Accra) Accra Metropolitan University College (formerly Laweh University College) African University College of Communications and Business (formerly African University College of Communications, Adabraka, Accra) National exDefence College (formerly Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre and Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Teshie, Accra)

These newly chartered universities are set to play an even more critical role in Ghana’s educational development, contributing to a brighter future for the nation’s youth and its ambitions for educational excellence.