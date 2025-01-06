President Akufo-Addo Commissions Ashanti Regional Hospital Amid Contractor Dispute

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua, Bosomtwe District, on January 4, 2025, alongside a newly built 50-bed Infectious Disease Centre.

The commissioning ceremony, which took place just days before the president’s term concludes, marks a significant milestone in addressing healthcare gaps in the Ashanti Region, particularly easing the burden on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s second-largest referral centre.

The Ashanti Regional Hospital, now the third-largest healthcare facility in the region, features modern infrastructure designed to provide high-quality medical services. Among its facilities are an outpatient department, a physiotherapy unit, intensive care units (ICU), maternity suites, gynaecology wards, and a medical gas plant, all aimed at improving healthcare delivery. The 50-bed Infectious Disease Centre, one of 12 such facilities across the country funded by COVID-19 resources, will also help manage infectious diseases, further strengthening Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

This hospital is part of the Euroget hospital initiative, launched in 2008 under former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, seven out of nine planned hospitals have been completed, including the notable 500-bed Military Hospital at Afari and the 160-bed Wa Regional Hospital. The completion of these hospitals is seen as a crucial part of the government’s efforts to improve healthcare access and support universal health coverage.

While the commissioning ceremony was a significant event, it was overshadowed by controversy with the contractor, Euroget De-Invest S.A., the company responsible for building the hospital. Euroget released a statement shortly after the event, accusing the government of violating contractual terms. The company claims that the hospital remains unfinished and that they had not authorized the commissioning. Euroget also called the ceremony unlawful, accusing President Akufo-Addo of making decisions just days before leaving office. The contractor has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

This dispute raises questions about the completeness of the hospital and its readiness to serve the public. The disagreement also highlights tensions that could affect the smooth handover of government projects, especially when such disputes occur on the cusp of a presidential transition. While the government has yet to respond to the contractor’s concerns, the situation will likely draw attention in the coming weeks as the hospital begins operations and the investigation into the claims unfolds.

Despite the controversy, the hospital’s completion represents a critical step in improving healthcare access in the Ashanti Region. However, the unresolved issues with the contractor could complicate the future of the project and raise broader concerns about the handling of government-funded infrastructure initiatives.