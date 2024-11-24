Monday, November 25, 2024
    President Akufo-Addo Commissions New Oil and Gas Services Terminal at Takoradi Port

    President Nana Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned a new Oil and Gas Services Terminal at the Takoradi Port, underscoring his government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s position as a key player in regional and international trade.

    The terminal is designed to provide a world-class logistics platform for offshore oil and gas exploration, complete with offshore supply vessel (OSV) birthing facilities and serviced waterfront land to support the industry’s operations.

    Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo described the development as a significant step in Ghana’s progress towards becoming a leading hub for oil and gas services. “This bold step showcases Ghana’s progress in becoming a leading hub for oil and gas services,” he remarked, emphasizing the strategic importance of both the Tema and Takoradi Ports in boosting the country’s economic competitiveness.

    The new terminal features a 550-meter quay wall, with a 10-meter draft, and 200,000 square meters of serviced land for oilfield operators, logistics service providers, operational offices, workshops, and storage facilities. These upgrades complement the existing infrastructure at the Takoradi Port, which already houses the Atlantic Container and Multipurpose Terminal, as well as a new dry bulk terminal.

    “The Takoradi Oil and Gas Services Terminal is a key milestone in this effort,” the President stated. “It will streamline offshore supply services, enhance heavy engineering and fabrication activities, and provide a comprehensive suite of services for the petroleum exploration industry.”

    President Akufo-Addo also reaffirmed the government’s plans to establish a third commercial port in the Volta Region’s Keta Municipality, highlighting significant progress made with feasibility studies, stakeholder engagements, and environmental assessments.

    Takoradi Port Oil And Gas Services Terminal
    Takoradi Port Oil And Gas Services Terminal

    Michael Luguje, Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), urged the oil and gas sector to make full use of the new terminal. He noted that the industry had long advocated for such a facility and welcomed its completion. “We invite the industry to settle here and take advantage of our one-stop shop,” Luguje said.

    The Takoradi Oil and Gas Services Terminal is funded by the GPHA, with China Harbor Engineering serving as the contractor. The project includes the construction of 1.9 kilometers of access roads, storm drainage, and installation of utility service ducts, alongside 20 hectares of serviced land for storage and operations.

