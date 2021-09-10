President Akufo-Addo commissions Technology Centre, inspects UHAS Hohoe campus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned a Rural Technology and Solution Centre at Gbi-Godenu in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

The Centre would serve as an operational ground for mechanics, sprayers, electricians and welders which would decongest the town.

The President as part of his tour to the Volta and Oti Regions also inspected ongoing works on a World Bank Secondary City Market project in Hohoe.

J. A. Biney & Co. Limited, John Mork Construction and Trading Limited and Crown of Victory Company Limited are the construction firms undertaking works on the market.

The contractors are working on 106 lockable stores, 144 sheds, a warehouse, creche, health, police and fire posts.

The market, when completed would serve as a major trading centre along the Eastern Corridor Road.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected works on the Fodome Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

He revealed that about 160 million dollars was sought for the expansion of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campus in Fodome when he addressed traditional and religious leaders in Hohoe.

President Akufo-Addo said when construction works were completed, the facility would no longer serve as a campus but a basis for a separate independent University for Hohoe to serve the Northern part of the Volta Region.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of UHAS told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said each floor of the structure contained a 50 and 100 seater lecture hall.

“So for the four floors, it means we have a total seating capacity of about 600, which is the first phase and there is also an administration block.”

He said it was their hope that the project was expanded to the second, third and fourth phases.

The Vice Chancellor said UHAS needed lecture halls, spaces for lecturers, teaching facilities, laboratories for academic activities.

“Currently we operate from the premises of the Hohoe Hospital which is not inadequate and we should be able to expand admissions to students.

He noted that contractors revealed that the project would be completed by December, if funds were available.

President Akufo-Addo also met chiefs from the Fodome, Wli and Gbledi Traditional Areas.