President Akufo-Addo Commissions Three New 40-Bed Hospitals in Eastern Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned three new 40-bed district hospitals in the Eastern Region as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure across the country.

The hospitals, located in the Okere District, Jumapo in the New Juaben North Municipality, and Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District, are the latest additions to a series of hospital projects aimed at expanding healthcare access in underserved areas. These three hospitals join four others commissioned last month in the Ashanti Region, bringing the total to seven out of the planned twelve 40-bed facilities. The remaining hospitals are set to be completed in the Greater Accra Region, and a polyclinic is also under construction in Mim, Brong Ahafo.

The €71.5 million project, funded by a loan facility from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s, was initiated in 2020 under the leadership of former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu. The hospitals were built by Austria-based VAMED Engineering GmbH and come with residential accommodation for staff, including twelve 2-bedroom semi-detached units at each facility.

Each hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities, including an Out-Patient Department with consulting rooms, a Public Health Department, a 36-seater waiting room, ante-natal consulting rooms, a counselling room, and offices for public health officers. The hospitals also feature a surgical suite, a paediatric ward, male and female wards, maternity wards, and a recovery room.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of maintaining these facilities to ensure they serve the local communities effectively. He urged healthcare workers and residents to take ownership of the hospitals to ensure the success of the government’s initiative to improve healthcare services nationwide.

“These hospitals are not just buildings, but vital investments in the future health of the people in these regions,” said President Akufo-Addo. “It is essential that we manage and maintain these hospitals properly, as they will contribute significantly to the health and well-being of the people of Ghana.”

The hospitals commissioned earlier in Ashanti include those in Drobonso, Twedie, Sabronum, and Suame, while the district hospital in Manso Nkwanta is also complete but awaiting its official commissioning.

The continued rollout of these healthcare facilities demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving the country’s healthcare infrastructure, providing better access to quality medical services, and ensuring the health and safety of all Ghanaians.