President Akufo-Addo conferred with “Yelemenga Naa” chieftaincy title

Naa Yelekuang Bawiele, the Paramount Chief of Issa Traditional Area, has conferred a chieftaincy title, “Yelemenga Naa” (Chief of Truth), on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for staying true to his words.

The revered chief indicated that the President, during his campaigns, said he had a “soft spot” for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa (DBI) District, which he had exhibited through the development interventions for the district since he came into office.

“The above success stories have justified that what you were saying was indeed true. It is against this background that my sub-chiefs and I have decided to bestow on you the chieftaincy title Yelemenga Naa (Chief of Truth), Naa Bawiele said.

Naa Bawiele made the pronouncement at Issa when the President called on him as part of his tour of the district where he also inspected the progress of work on the Agenda 111 hospital project at Issa.

He observed that the President Akufo-Addo-led government had responded to their request by providing the Issa Youth Leadership Training Institute with a bus and upgrading it to a technical institute and the Issa Health Centre to a polyclinic status, among others.

While expressing gratitude to the president for the many development initiatives in the district, the chief also appealed to the President to consider constructing an administrative block for the now Issa Technical Institute, and to upgrade the Daffiama and Kojokperi Health Centres to polyclinic statuses.

Other requests were the rehabilitation of some roads linking the farming communities in the district to help improve their farming activities and access to markets, facilitating the completion of the Issa Senior High School started by the DBI District Assembly and to supporting the Traditional Council with a meeting hall among others.

In his response, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the DBI district received its fair share of the national development agenda.

The President was moved by the level of road infrastructure development in the district and gave the assurance that the road development in that district would continue unabated.

“One thing that strikes me is that time and time again, the people of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa voted NDC while without one single kilometer of tarred road.

“But since 2016, which is the first time I came into office, since then you have begun to see tarred roads in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa district, still you don’t vote for me”, the President lamented.

He assured the people that if they made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) their first choice, the development intervention in the district would be massive than what they were currently experiencing.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, expressed hope that the chiefs and people of the DBI district would reciprocate the love for the district by spearheading the crusade to ensure the “breaking the 8” agenda in the region come 2024.

Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, noted that the road infrastructure development in the DBI district was unprecedented over the last six years.

He said more road rehabilitation and construction projects were ongoing in the district under P.W. GHANEM construction firm.

The President and his entourage also called on the Wechiau Naa, Naa Alhaji Imoro Nandomy-Gomah II in the Wa West District as well as inspected the Agenda 111 hospital projects in the district before departing for the Savannah region.