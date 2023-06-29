President Akufo-Addo congratulates NDC on Assin-North by-election win

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on its victory in the Assin-North by-election.

He also praised the Electoral Commission (EC), security services as well as the media for playing their respective roles effectively to ensure peaceful and credible polls.

James Gyakye Quayson, contesting on the ticket of the NDC, won Tuesday’s (June 27) by-election with 17,245 total valid votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the total ballots cast, beating his close contender, Charles Opoku (New Patriotic Party), who had 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 per cent.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), polled only 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent, per the official results declared by the EC.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post, on Wednesday, sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the peaceful conduct of the by-election had further strengthened Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the governing party, to keep their heads up, recognising that, “in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day”.

“We once held the Assin-North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin-North will be blue again,” he said.