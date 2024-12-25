President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President-Elect and MPs-Elect, Calls for Unity and Peace in Final Christmas Address

In his final Christmas message as President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended heartfelt congratulations to the country’s President-elect and Members of Parliament-elect following the successful conclusion of the 2024 general elections.

Akufo-Addo praised Ghanaians for their unwavering commitment to democracy, calling the peaceful and transparent elections a monumental achievement in the country’s democratic journey. “This year, we have achieved another monumental milestone in our national development with a peaceful, free, and fair election of a new president and new members of parliament. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the president-elect and the MPs-elect. Wisdom, strength, and God’s blessings as they prepare to lead our beloved nation,” he said.

The President highlighted Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa, attributing the success of the election to the collective effort of citizens, the Electoral Commission, and security agencies. However, he expressed disappointment over the post-election violence that tarnished an otherwise exemplary democratic process. “I must nevertheless condemn, in no uncertain terms, the unnecessary acts of violence that have tarnished an otherwise exemplary democratic exercise,” he added.

As the country transitions to its newly elected leadership, Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to prioritize unity and national stability. He also called on citizens to offer their prayers and support to the incoming leaders, ensuring that Ghana continues its path toward a prosperous and democratic future.

This marks Akufo-Addo’s final Christmas address as President, capping his tenure with a powerful call for peace, unity, and continued democratic excellence.