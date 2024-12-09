President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President-elect John Dramani Mahama, Commits to Smooth Transition

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his decisive victory in the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

This message of congratulations came shortly after the Electoral Commission, led by Chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa, declared Mahama the winner. In a statement issued by the Communications Directorate at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a seamless transfer of power on January 7, 2025, and expressed eagerness to work closely with the incoming administration to facilitate the process.

“President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transfer of power and looks forward to collaborating with President-elect Mahama and his team,” stated Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications.

The outgoing president also praised the Electoral Commission for conducting a credible and peaceful election, which he credited as a testament to the strength of Ghana’s democratic institutions. He thanked all stakeholders whose dedication ensured a transparent and fair electoral process.

President Akufo-Addo further called for national unity, urging Ghanaians to come together to consolidate democracy and uphold the rule of law. In a gesture of goodwill, he invited President-elect Mahama to Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to initiate the transition process.

The statement concluded with a prayer for continued blessings upon the country, encouraging citizens to support efforts to strengthen and advance Ghana’s development.

This moment of cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations highlights Ghana’s democratic maturity and reinforces its leadership role in Africa’s political landscape.