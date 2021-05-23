Akufo-Addo government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday extended his condolence to the Government and people of Nigeria over the death of the country’s Army Chief in a plane crash on Friday.

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers perished when the Nigerian Air Force Plane they were travelling on crashed near the Airport of the north-western state of Kaduna.

The accident is the third this year involving the country’s Air Force’s aircrafts.

“I express the deep condolences of the Government and people of Ghana, and of myself personally, to President Buhari and the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the shocking, tragic deaths of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, other senior Nigerian Military officers, in Saturday’s plane crash,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.

“Our hearts go out to their families, and may their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Lt. Gen. Attahiru, 55, was appointed by President Buhari alongside other military chiefs in January this year.

Until his demise, he spearheaded the relentless fight against Islamic insurgents and the spread of violence by bandits and criminal gangs in Nigeria.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous article6,000km roads to be completed by close of 2024
Next article“Access to sexual education sure way to reduce teenage pregnancy”
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here