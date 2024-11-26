President Akufo-Addo Criticizes Mahama for Policy Inconsistencies, Endorses Dr. Bawumia as Successor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly criticized former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of inconsistency and a lack of clear policies, which he claims make him unfit for leadership.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with professionals in the Ashanti Region as part of his three-day tour and project commissioning in the area.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Mahama’s frequent shifts in position on key issues have proven him to be unreliable. He described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate as a “talkative” and a “flip-flopper” who lacks a substantive plan for the country’s future.

“How can you trust someone who says one thing today and changes his position on the same matter the next day? He cannot be trusted,” President Akufo-Addo said, emphasizing his concerns over Mahama’s inconsistency.

The President further criticized Mahama’s campaign promises, claiming they are focused more on policy reviews and cancellations rather than presenting new, innovative solutions to Ghana’s challenges. “Mr. Mahama does not have any policy. Is reviewing a policy? Is cancellation a policy? That is what he is going around telling people. I’m telling you, don’t trust him,” he remarked.

In contrast, President Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to endorse Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal candidate to succeed him. He praised Dr. Bawumia for his energy, commitment to development, and positive intentions for the country. The President urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuation of the progress made during his administration.

“Bawumia has the energy and positive intentions for the region and the country. He must be given the opportunity to lead after me,” President Akufo-Addo stated.