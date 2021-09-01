President Akufo Addo cuts sod for construction of facilities for 2023 African Games

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, cut the sod for construction work to begin on sporting facilities for the 13th Edition of the African Games scheduled for 2023, in Accra.

The ceremony was performed at Borteyman in Nungua near Accra.

The facility would host 24 sporting disciplines selected for the African Games.

It would have multi-purpose sports halls for all indoor sports, 1,000-seater aquatic centre for swimming, 1,000-seater basketball and tennis courts.

Nana Akufo Addo in his speech said it was historic as Ghana was at the first Games in Brazzaville in Congo in 1965, and now prepares to host it for the first time in 2023, which is a landmark.

He recalled how Ghana won the bid in 2018 and how preparations had been made by the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Cabinet and Parliament to ensure a successful event.

He said the $145million facilities project would be turned into a University of Sports Development to turn out more sports people, and also used for future tournaments.

He encouraged all Ghanaians to unite and support the national project.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth & Sports, said due to time constrains and covid 19 interference, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) had decided a hybrid system to fix and renovate the University of Ghana, Legon Sports Complex and build other complementary facilities at Borteyman.

He hinted that 24 sports disciplines would be contested by 5,000 athletes from 55 countries.