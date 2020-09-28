President Akufo Addo Cuts Sod For The Construction Of A Waste Treatment Plant In Western North Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for work to begin on a solid waste treatment facility at Aboanidua in the Sefwi -Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony formed part of activities to mark the President’s three -day working visit to the Western North Region.

The project, which is being constructed in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited as well as its private-sector partners will improve upon sanitation related challenges in the Region.

The facility when completed, would receive solid waste from Sefwi- Wiawso, Juaboso, Bodi, Sefwi- Bekwai, Bibiani and its environs and process into re-useable materials such as compost for agricultural use.

It is expected to process 2000-tone of solid waste per day, provide jobs and improve upon waste collection to make the cities clean.

The treatment facility would comprise, Plastic Water Recycling, Power Distribution Unit, Finished Products, and Spare Parts, Compost Workshop, Sorting Workshop, Dressing Room, Office Building, Weighing

Bridge, Washing Bay, Recycling Plant, Skills Training for Scavengers, Clinic and Laboratory.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the construction of the solid plant was in line with government’s policy to create an enabling environment for the private sector to partner the government to bridge the infrastructure gap in sanitation.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, asked the people of Western North to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately and inculcate the habit of cleanness by dumping refuse at the designated places to help keep the country clean.

She was confident that with such interventions, Ghana was on course to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on sanitation.

Madam Daapah said the government was prepared to support private organizations whose vision met that of government to promote sanitation and reduce filth in communities across the country.

According to her, the President’s vision to extend free water supply for another three months was a clear indication that the government was ready to protect Ghanaians from contracting diseases such as cholera.

She urged Ghanaians to use the free water judiciously to serve the intended purpose and not otherwise.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, was thankful to President Akufo-Addo for considering his Company and its subsidiaries the opportunity to be part of the laudable vision to promote sanitation and development in the country.

He indicated that the plant was expected to be completed in four months and would create jobs for about 250 workers.

Dr Agyepong commended Nana Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the One-District- one – Factory policy in Ghana.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagamah II, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi -Wiawso traditional area, praised the government for the numerous development projects in the area after the creation of the Region.