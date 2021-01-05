President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering his last State of the Nation Address in his first term in office, pledged to build on his achievements towards advancing the wellbeing of all Ghanaians.

He spoke about the state of the economy he inherited and the interventions made to improve it; the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact and alleviation measures, education, health and the success of the 2020 General Election, among others.

The presentation is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.

The current Parliament will be dissolved at midnight of Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to make way for the inauguration of the Eight Parliament on Thursday, January 7.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the Majority and Minority leaders of the House welcomed the President at about 1000 hours for the Address.

Meanwhile, Parliament had been adjourned till tomorrow, January 6, 2020.