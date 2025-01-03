President Akufo-Addo Expresses Deep Condolences Over Kantamanto Market Fire During Final State of the Nation Address

In a poignant moment during his final State of the Nation Address, President Nana Akufo-Addo extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the devastating fire that ravaged the iconic Kantamanto Market in Accra.

The inferno, which erupted in the early hours of Thursday, destroyed property and livelihoods in one of Ghana’s busiest commercial centers, sending shockwaves through the community.

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to the victims of the tragic fire that occurred at Kantamanto Market,” said Akufo-Addo, his voice heavy with emotion. “This is a disaster that has deeply affected not only the traders but the entire nation. My government will take swift and decisive action to ensure those affected receive the support they need.”

The fire tore through the market, wiping out valuable goods, property, and critical infrastructure that had served as the backbone of many families’ incomes for years. The president described the loss as “heartbreaking” and emphasized that his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the victims receive the necessary support for recovery.

As the outgoing president, Akufo-Addo reflected on his tenure with a mixture of pride and sadness, noting that his time in office had not been without challenges. “It is not easy to see such devastation in the heart of our capital, but we must rise together as a nation to rebuild what has been lost,” he added, signaling a call to national unity in the face of the tragedy.

The Kantamanto Market fire serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by traders and businesses, particularly in crowded, informal spaces. While the full scale of the damage is still being assessed, the president’s statement has reassured affected communities that the government is committed to providing aid and support in the aftermath of the disaster.

The tragedy also casts a shadow over President Akufo-Addo’s final days in office, as he prepares to hand over leadership to a new administration. However, his address underscored the importance of resilience and solidarity in times of crisis, reminding the nation that rebuilding efforts will require collective effort from all corners of society.