President Akufo-Addo Faces Petition to Remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been formally petitioned to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo from office over allegations of misconduct and incompetence.

The petition, lodged by a Ghanaian national, claims that constitutional and administrative violations by the Chief Justice necessitate her removal in order to preserve the integrity of the judiciary.

Under Ghana’s Constitution, specifically Article 146, the process for the removal of Justices of the Superior Courts, including the Chief Justice, requires the petition to be submitted to the President. Following this, the President is mandated to consult the Council of State to establish a committee to investigate the allegations. The Supreme Court clarified in the 2006 case of Frank Agyei Twum v. Attorney General that the first step involves determining whether the petition presents a prima facie case. If such a case is established, a committee consisting of two Supreme Court Justices and three non-legal members is appointed to conduct a thorough inquiry.

If the committee concludes that the Chief Justice should be removed, the President is bound by law to follow their recommendation. However, if no prima facie case is found, the petition is dismissed. The legal proceedings surrounding such petitions are held in camera, with the individual accused given the opportunity to defend themselves either personally or through legal counsel.

This petition, which sources confirm was filed on December 16, 2024, comes less than a month before President Akufo-Addo’s term in office concludes. It echoes a similar petition filed in 2021 against then-Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, which was dismissed after the President consulted the Council of State and determined there was no sufficient evidence to proceed.

The petitioner now expects President Akufo-Addo to adhere to the constitutional process, as the clock ticks down on his presidency.