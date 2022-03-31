President Akufo-Addo Finally Endorses E-levy Bill Into Law

President Akufo-Addo has assented to the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

This comes despite a stay of execution filed by the Minority MPs at the Supreme Court over the passage of the Bill.

The suit by the NDC MPs wants the apex court to declare that the passage of the bill by a one-sided House of less than 138 MPs, is null and void.

The reviewed E-Levy bill was passed controversially on Tuesday after the Minority MPs staged a walkout.

The rate of the bill has been reduced to 1.50% from the initial 1.75%.