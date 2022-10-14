President Akufo-Addo Grabs New Job; Elected Chairman Of Gulf Of Guinea C’ssion

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 13 October 2022, was elected Chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

Gulf of Guinea Commission is an organisation established to defend the common interests of Member States, and promote peace and socio-economic development based on dialogue, consensus, ties of friendship, solidarity and fraternity.

The Gulf of Guinea Commission was established by a Treaty signed on the 3rd of July 2001 in Gabon. Member States that are party to the Treaty include Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe.

After his election, the President held bilateral discussions with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, which were centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation between Ghana and France.

He also addressed a Session of Asia Society France; and held a meeting with Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.