President Akufo-Addo Hails Ghana’s Democratic Progress and Strengthens Foreign Service with New Facility

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the peaceful conduct of Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, affirming that the successful process has reinforced the nation’s standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new annex of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 17, 2024, the President highlighted the event as a testament to Ghana’s democratic resilience and the country’s unshakable commitment to democratic principles.

“The 2024 elections have reaffirmed Ghana’s democratic strength,” Akufo-Addo said, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the election process and the gracious concession by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He noted that the smooth electoral process was a reminder of the enduring importance of democracy in maintaining national unity and fostering progress, adding that Ghana’s experience should serve as a beacon for the rest of Africa.

In his address, the President also reflected on the diplomatic achievements during his presidency, underscoring the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ role in securing Ghana’s successful bids to host the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Climate Vulnerable Forum Secretariats. He further highlighted Ghana’s two-year tenure on the United Nations Security Council and the country’s leadership in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during challenging global times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The President lauded Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, for her distinguished role in diplomacy, including making history as the first African woman to serve as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations. He praised her work as a symbol of Ghana’s potential for women to rise to global leadership roles.

The commissioning of the Ministry’s new six-storey annex, which will address office space challenges and enhance diplomatic operations, was described by Akufo-Addo as a statement of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its foreign service. The annex, featuring 142 office spaces, a basement car park, and a state-of-the-art press center, will further elevate Ghana’s diplomatic presence.

Minister Botchwey, speaking at the event, noted that the annex, funded by the People’s Republic of China, symbolizes the Akufo-Addo administration’s dedication to improving the Ministry’s operational capacity. She described the new facility as a legacy project that underscores Ghana’s long-term focus on enhancing its international diplomacy.

“This new building will be crucial in supporting the Ministry’s mission to advance Ghana’s foreign policy and strengthen our diplomatic ties globally,” Botchwey said, reaffirming that the facility would serve as a foundation for future diplomatic initiatives.