Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the Agyapa Royalties deal is one of the excellent deals with the greatest potential of advancing the country’s socio-economic and infrastructural development needs.

He said the Agyapa deal was created by the Akufo-Addo government with good and genuine intentions to leverage the minerals royalties for the overall benefit of the country.

Mr Opoku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the decision of the government to list the Agyapa Royalties on the stock market was aimed at raising revenue for national development and not for personal benefit of any families members of Akufo-Addo as alleged by some opponents and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He said some issues were raised by the Minority in Parliament and CSOs against the Agyapa Royalties deal and the government through the Ministry of Finance engaged the CSOs to listen to their views in order to better shape the deal.

“Also, in accordance with the advice of the then Special Prosecutor, the government referred the Agyapa Royalties deal to Parliament for proper scrutiny, value for money audit, transparency and accountability. Unfortunately, the 7th Parliament could not deal with the Agyapa issues before the dissolution on the 6th January 2021.”

Mr Opoku said it was imperative and appropriate that government re-submited the Agyapa Royalties deal to the 8th Parliament for deliberations, public scrutiny and considerations.

“It is also very important to state that Databank has withdrawn their services as a partner and transaction advisor in the Agyapa Royalties deal largely due to the several unjustifiable attacks on the Bank, the Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta and family members of President Akufo-Addo by members of NDC and other CSOs.

He said the decision of President Akufo-Addo to send the Agyapa Royalties back to Parliament was considering the hung Parliament of (137 NPP: 137 NDC: 1 Independent) that clearly demonstrated that the NPP government wanted the best ever deal for the Agyapa Royalties.

He said President Akufo-Addo must be commended for such a laudable decision which would help the country to achieve, National consensus building for the deal, Clear all doubts, and achieve maximum transparency satisfactory to all Ghanaians and Cure the propaganda spearheaded by the institutions against the deal.

“It is also to Secure a better deal for the collective benefits of all Ghanaians, Build public confidence in the deal, Ensure further scrutiny and probity of the deal and Enact proper nationalistic laws to regulate the deal”.

“The Agyapa Royalties deal is an excellent deal with the greatest potential of changing the fortunes of the socio-economic architecture of Ghana, and it is very essential that all of us support the deal”