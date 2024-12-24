President Akufo-Addo Highlights Ghana’s Diplomatic Achievements at A.L. Adu Lodge Commissioning

President Nana Akufo-Addo has underscored his administration’s efforts to raise Ghana’s global profile and strengthen its international relationships during his tenure.

Speaking at the commissioning of the rehabilitated A.L. Adu Lodge in Accra on December 23, 2024, President Akufo-Addo described the event as one of his final diplomatic milestones.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last eight years to bolster Ghana’s global presence and enhance our international partnerships,” the president said. He highlighted one of the key diplomatic successes of his administration—the election of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations. This achievement, he noted, builds upon the legacy of A.L. Adu, Ghana’s first Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The president expressed pride in this accomplishment, emphasizing that it symbolizes Ghana’s growing role in global governance. “Her leadership will continue the proud legacy of A.L. Adu, a legacy that Ghana cherishes,” President Akufo-Addo remarked.

The renovated A.L. Adu Lodge, located in a historically significant area near key landmarks like the Osu Christiansburg Castle, is poised to serve as a central hub for diplomatic activities. The facility is equipped with 15 presidential suites, advanced meeting rooms, and state-of-the-art translation services, and will host international forums, conferences, and dialogues. President Akufo-Addo described the lodge as a “gateway to possibilities,” symbolizing Ghana’s commitment to collaboration in addressing global challenges.

With its proximity to important historical sites, the lodge also carries a deep cultural significance. “Standing here, I feel the presence of history all around us,” Akufo-Addo said. “It reminds us of the sacrifices made by those who came before us and calls on us to leave a brighter future for the next generation.”

In her address, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Secretary-General-elect of the Commonwealth of Nations, praised the renovation project. She expressed her gratitude to the foreign service staff, contractors, engineers, artisans, and consultants involved in the project, acknowledging their dedication in ensuring the lodge’s timely completion. The renovated lodge, she said, would serve as a vital venue for diplomatic engagement in Ghana.