President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has held a virtual reception to mark Ghana’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term, 2022 to 2023.

The election, which is slated for June 11, has two Non-Permanent Seats at the UNSC available for the Africa Region, which is being contested for by three countries – Ghana from West Africa, and two other countries from Central Africa.

Of the trio, Ghana however, has been endorsed by ECOWAS and the African Union (AU).

Ghana has chosen “Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Development” as her theme during her tenure on the UNSC.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in her address said: ‘We are proud and grateful to be one of Africa’s formally endorsed candidates for the Security Council for the term 2022 to 2023″.

She said this endorsement was affirmed at the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, held from 6th to 7th February, 2021.

“We appreciate the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and their endorsement, which made us the uncontested candidate of the African Group for the West African region,” she said.

“We look forward to receiving your overwhelming support in the election on 11th June, 2021.

“Our previous bids to serve on the Security Council received broad support from you and we are thankful for the excellent cooperation and friendship we continue to enjoy with all Member States.”

She noted that Ghana’s commitment was to work closely with all Member States and groups to promote global peace and security and assure the benefits of sustainable development for all their peoples.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said since its independence, and becoming a Member of the UN, Ghana had consistently and actively demonstrated its commitment to the advancement of global peace and security, as well as to the principles and objectives of the Charter of the UN.

She stated that 64 years on, Ghana remained attached and committed to the UN and its goals.

“Ghana believes that addressing the root causes of conflict is at the heart of sustaining peace, and our experiences in dealing with the root causes of conflict have shaped our national posture,” the Minister said.

“In this regard, we consider the role of women in conflict resolution and their deployment in peace operations as indispensable.”

She said, consequently, in furtherance of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), Ghana had taken steps to steadily increase the deployment of uniformed women in peace operations.

This initiative had placed Ghana among the leading countries that had made significant progress in the deployment of female personnel to peacekeeping operations.

Ghana also continued to maintain its visibility in global affairs towards the realization of the SDGs.

She noted that as Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs, the President Akufo-Addo continued to demonstrate exemplary leadership in championing the global agenda towards their realization.

She said regarding regional peace and security, Ghana as a member of ECOWAS, continued to play a leading role in advancing peace and security in the West African region.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the mediation role by President Akufo-Addo in the political crises in the region demonstrated “our record in leveraging Ghana’s immense goodwill and diplomacy in solving regional political impasses for the greater good of the region and the continent”.

“It is worth noting in the context of the Security Council election that the bulk of the Security Council’s work is on Africa, where Ghana’s role in conflict resolution, peacekeeping and mediation is recognized as central,” she said.

Ghana also remained a strong advocate for more democratic representation on the UNSC for the African continent and under-represented regions and would stay engaged in the intergovernmental negotiations for the reform of the Security Council.

Ghana, she said, was committed to collaborating with the UN and all its Member States to address global challenges that confronted the world.

The Minister, therefore, appealed to all UN Member States to support Ghana’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2022-2023.