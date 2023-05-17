President Akufo-Addo honored in Guinea-Bissau with highest State award

Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló has decorated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his country’s highest national award- the Amílcar Cabral Medal.

The honour was in recognition of President Akufo-Addo’s selfless dedication and commitment to the cause of the African continent and humanity in general.

The Amilcar Cabral Medal, the highest distinction of the Guinea-Bissau State, is given to personalities who demonstrate bravery and exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavour.

“It is an award I will cherish for the rest of my life,” an elated President Akufo-Addo said after the Medal was conferred on him.

The ceremony coincided with the President’s three-day visit to Guinea-Bissau to bolster the ties between the two countries.

The award is named after Amílcar Lopes Cabral, a great African freedom fighter.

Cabral was a Pan-Africanist revolutionary and thinker who masterminded the end of Portuguese rule in Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde, two West African countries that were Portuguese colonies until their independence was recognised in 1974 and 1975, respectively.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the long-standing relations between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau and said both countries would continue to work together to strengthen relations.

In line with the visit, Ghana signed an agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation with Guinea-Bissau, which will serve as the legal framework for addressing the trade and investment ambitions of the two countries.