President Akufo-Addo inaugurates Kintampo District Court building

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday cut the tape to inaugurate an ultra-modern court building at Kintampo in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East to commence his two-day working tour of the region.

Addressing the people to precede the inaugural ceremony, President Akufo-Addo expressed the hope that the building, built for the dispensation of justice would be maintained to serve and promote justice and fairness and sustain peace in the area and the region at large.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the welfare of the citizenry, saying the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under his leadership would continue to promote the livelihood conditions of the populace.

That, President Akufo-Addo said was being achieved through the proactive and efficient implementation of pragmatic policies and programmes for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

In response to a number of request earlier made by the chiefs and people of the area about the provision of some social amenities like road networks, health and education facilities, the President assured to liaise with the sector ministries to address those concerns.

Nana Adjei Adinkra II of the Mo Traditional area who spoke on behalf of the traditional authorities in the Municipality appealed to President Akufo-Addo to assist for the Judicial Service to upgrade the Court to a High Court and also elevate the Kintampo Municipal Government Hospital to a teaching hospital.