President Akufo-Addo lauds excellent contribution of teachers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appreciated the excellent contribution of teachers towards the achievement of the country’s educational transformational agenda.

“We can never overlook the significant role of teachers in the development agenda of the nation. Your role of shaping the minds and hands of the future generation, imbibing our cultural heritage ideals that bind us as a people,” the President said.

He was speaking at the Ghana Teachers Prize 2023 held in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Ghana Teachers Prize 2023 was on the theme: “The Teachers We Need for the Education We want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”

The President noted the huge investment in the education sector, retooling of institutions, upgrade in teacher standards and professionalism and the Free Senior High school policy as a model of hope, adding, “our hope is an education system that leaves no child behind.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the many challenges confronting the sector despite the upgrade and retooling, adding, “we are committed to resourcing teachers, improve conditions and create the enabling environment for teachers to thrive.”

“The government’s commitment to education in the country had been exemplary and I am encouraged by the considerable improvement in Ghana’s education system,” President Akufo-Addo added.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, appreciated the teeming teacher population of the country for their hard work and dexterity towards the Ghanaian child.

He said the country needed those core elements such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and effective communication in teaching and learning and prayed that the Ghanaian teacher, become conscious of such factors.

The Reverend Isaac Owusu, President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, prayed for more money for teachers.

“I am appealing to the Government, through the Ministry of Education to expedite actions to refund the GHC44.55 deducted from teachers’ salaries for the one teacher one laptop policy, while also ensuring the supply of the rest of the laptops.”

He also appealed to the Government through the Ghana Education Service to fulfill its promise of the payments of 20 per cent gross salary for teachers who accepted postings to underserved areas.