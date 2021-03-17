President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Tuesday for Cote d’Ivoire to attend the funeral of the late Ivorian Prime minister, Hamed Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, 55, died on March 10, 2021 in Germany whilst undergoing cancer treatment. His funeral is to be held on March 17 in Abidjan, Commercial capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

Presidemt Akufo-Addo is attending the event in his capacity as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shall act in his stead.